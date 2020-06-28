AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report sales of $77.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $79.42 million. AppFolio posted sales of $63.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $314.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.70 million to $318.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.03.

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,147 shares of company stock worth $10,276,883 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,547,000 after acquiring an additional 192,099 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

