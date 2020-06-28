Brokerages Anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

