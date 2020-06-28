USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

USAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

