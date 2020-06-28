Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.04 Million

Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will report $501.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.93 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

