Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after acquiring an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $80,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

