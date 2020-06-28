Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.87 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $540.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.50 million and the highest is $565.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $609.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 354,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

