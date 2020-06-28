VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

