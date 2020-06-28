Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Wandisco stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Wandisco has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wandisco (WANSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ITM Power versus Bloom Energy Head-To-Head Contrast
ITM Power versus Bloom Energy Head-To-Head Contrast
Comparing Southern Banc and Kearny Financial
Comparing Southern Banc and Kearny Financial
Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion
Univar Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion
Univar Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.48 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.48 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report