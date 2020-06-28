Meiji (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Meiji (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

YKLTY stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Meiji has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

About Meiji

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

