Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The firm has a market cap of $673.24 million and a P/E ratio of 154.04.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.47 million. Analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

