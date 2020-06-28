Royal Bank of Canada Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$23.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.22 and a 1-year high of C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$258,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,208,165. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,481. Insiders have sold a total of 25,290 shares of company stock worth $394,079 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.