Royal Bank of Canada Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$23.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.22 and a 1-year high of C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.
