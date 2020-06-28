Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

SIA stock opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,409.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

