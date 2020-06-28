National Bank Financial Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$4.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.68. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.40.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

