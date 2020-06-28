BMO Capital Markets Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$54.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.43.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$842,331.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,108,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,329,875.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,180.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

