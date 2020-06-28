Analysts Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post $4.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $19.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $53.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $54.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.05 million to $80.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.73. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ConforMIS by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ConforMIS by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

