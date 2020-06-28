Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KWS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,793 ($22.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,691.83 ($21.53).

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,920 ($24.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,716.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,528.31.

In other news, insider Andrew John Day sold 150,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.53), for a total value of £2,656,681.50 ($3,381,292.48).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

