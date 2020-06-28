Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 151.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 419,726 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after acquiring an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,073 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,043,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

