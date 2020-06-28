Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $12.74 on Friday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 77,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $1,009,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 99.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

