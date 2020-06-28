CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.98. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

