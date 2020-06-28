Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post $220.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the lowest is $215.72 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $130.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $839.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $815.18 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,218 shares of company stock worth $48,620,743. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 0.44.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.