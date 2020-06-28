Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $29.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.83 billion. Anthem posted sales of $25.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $117.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.63 billion to $119.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.27 billion to $128.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $255.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average of $273.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

