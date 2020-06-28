Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,236,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 161,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 74,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

