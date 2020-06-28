Independent Research Reiterates “€9.90” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.89 ($8.86).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.99 ($10.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($20.17).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

