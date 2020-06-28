Independent Research Reiterates “€9.90” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.89 ($8.86).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.99 ($10.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($20.17).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

