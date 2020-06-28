Colliers Secur. Weighs in on RingCentral Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $111.72 and a 1-year high of $296.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,832.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.