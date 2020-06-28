Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €76.00 by Independent Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €76.00 ($85.39) price target from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYN. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.76 ($95.24).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €66.79 ($75.04) on Friday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.39.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.