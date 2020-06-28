E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Citigroup

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.24) price target by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.51).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.73 ($10.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.68. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

