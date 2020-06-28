LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.16 ($132.76).

LEG opened at €114.38 ($128.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.66. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

