Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €89.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €89.00 ($100.00) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CON. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.05 ($110.17).

ETR CON opened at €85.04 ($95.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.71 and its 200-day moving average is €92.52. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 12-month high of €133.76 ($150.29).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

