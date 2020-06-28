Baader Bank Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.80 ($112.13).

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €95.50 ($107.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €93.34 and its 200-day moving average is €96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €74.10 ($83.26) and a 52 week high of €111.80 ($125.62). The company has a market capitalization of $706.26 million and a PE ratio of 21.57.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

