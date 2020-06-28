Hostess Brands Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 629,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.