Itamar Medical Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Itamar Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITMR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

