HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HBH opened at €68.70 ($77.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €32.65 ($36.69) and a one year high of €70.30 ($78.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

