CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Trading 19.4% Higher

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) shares shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.52, 9,388,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 434% from the average session volume of 1,759,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Research analysts expect that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CleanSpark stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CleanSpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.