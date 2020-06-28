MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.18

Shares of MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

