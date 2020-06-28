DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.28

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 51940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

