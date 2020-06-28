BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.95

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.95 and last traded at $124.02, with a volume of 2864688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.22.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,091 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

