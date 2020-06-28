Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.89

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 85595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,368,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

