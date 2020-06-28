Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.09

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.09 and last traded at $203.49, with a volume of 2198778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Get Okta alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.