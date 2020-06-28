Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,675. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

