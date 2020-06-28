SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) vs. The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Head to Head Analysis

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The GEO Group alerts:

This table compares The GEO Group and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.54 $166.60 million $2.75 4.03 SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 2.89 $281.35 million $7.00 6.68

SL Green Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SL Green Realty 0 10 4 0 2.29

SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $72.79, suggesting a potential upside of 55.66%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Risk and Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.11% 17.43% 4.06% SL Green Realty 27.34% 5.89% 2.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats The GEO Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.