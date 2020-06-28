Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Down 12.5%

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.45, approximately 1,498,565 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,230,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a market cap of $239.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$319.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone purchased 12,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,511 shares in the company, valued at C$137,498.28. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak purchased 25,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$47,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,300.50. Insiders purchased a total of 47,849 shares of company stock valued at $109,136 in the last quarter.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.