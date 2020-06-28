West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.13

Shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1404910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Company Profile (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

