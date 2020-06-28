International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.06

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 364070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

