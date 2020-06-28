Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Shares Gap Down to $3.99

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.99. Kaleyra shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 13,157 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

