Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.35. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 455,083 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTNP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,909.37% and a negative net margin of 437.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

