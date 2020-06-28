Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.31. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 475,869 shares trading hands.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

