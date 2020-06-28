Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $24.67. Translate Bio shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 383,292 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $2,154,253.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

