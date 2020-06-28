Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.94. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 44,328 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,108,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 810,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $16,571,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

