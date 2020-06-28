Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $31.70

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $31.70. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 220,052 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $35,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,245.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 354,486 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

