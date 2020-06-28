Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $10.02

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.02. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 51,262 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $524.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 405,193 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.